Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

BTEGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.84.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

