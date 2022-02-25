Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.60.

AUTL opened at $3.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $288.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,130,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,746,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,085 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $11,909,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,444,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

