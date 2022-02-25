JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.13) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on J. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.74) to GBX 285 ($3.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 305 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($4.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.96).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

