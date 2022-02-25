Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Angi alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Angi stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Angi by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.