FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $17.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.90. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.90 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $373.09 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,343,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.