Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for TopBuild Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2023 earnings at $15.14 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

TopBuild stock opened at $202.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.63. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

