Datto (NYSE:MSP) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $29.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datto traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 12179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Get Datto alerts:

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,013 shares of company stock worth $3,564,639. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Datto by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

Datto Company Profile (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.