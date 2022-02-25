H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.18, but opened at $37.69. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 1,318 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

HEES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

