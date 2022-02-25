Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $22.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alkami Technology traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 2832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $166,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,305 shares of company stock worth $2,688,062.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,657,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $1,433,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

