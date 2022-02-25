Suncor Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

NYSE:SU opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,344,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

