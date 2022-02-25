Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $916.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

