SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on S. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NYSE:S opened at $39.13 on Monday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,827,931.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,200 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $182,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,560 shares of company stock worth $21,825,629 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

