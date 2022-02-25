L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

LHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.91.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $228.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $181.60 and a 12 month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

