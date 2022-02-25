ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

ENI stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 26.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

