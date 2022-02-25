Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €855.00 by UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €855.00 ($971.59) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($892.05) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($795.45) target price on Kering in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on Kering in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €816.08 ($927.37).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €620.20 ($704.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €672.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €675.17. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($474.32).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

