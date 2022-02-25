Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.89.

GRAB stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19. Grab has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $13.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $8,390,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $26,738,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $21,461,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

