Critical Analysis: POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) & GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and GlobalFoundries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 49.43 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -12.00 GlobalFoundries $6.59 billion 4.43 -$254.00 million N/A N/A

POET Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlobalFoundries.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05% GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for POET Technologies and GlobalFoundries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 GlobalFoundries 0 2 13 0 2.87

GlobalFoundries has a consensus target price of $80.90, suggesting a potential upside of 47.63%. Given GlobalFoundries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GlobalFoundries is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of GlobalFoundries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GlobalFoundries beats POET Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

