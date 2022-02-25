$11.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.75 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $43.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $52.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

PAA opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,405,000 after acquiring an additional 880,660 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 35,032,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,969,000 after purchasing an additional 459,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,945,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,136,000 after purchasing an additional 297,668 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,325 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

