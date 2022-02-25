Zacks: Analysts Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) to post $127.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $133.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $513.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $508.51 million to $518.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $541.27 million, with estimates ranging from $530.73 million to $551.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after buying an additional 192,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,277,000 after buying an additional 296,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,035,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,938,000 after buying an additional 779,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,661,000 after buying an additional 99,075 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SASR opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $52.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

