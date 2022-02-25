SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Cut to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DNB Markets currently has $650.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $652.00.

SALRF opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $72.65.

SalMar ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

