SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Cut to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DNB Markets currently has $650.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $652.00.

SALRF opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $72.65.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

