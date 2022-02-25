Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.81.

CZR opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after buying an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

