Choice Properties REIT to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report issued on Monday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.47). The firm had revenue of C$325.76 million during the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$11.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

About Choice Properties REIT (Get Rating)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.