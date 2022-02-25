Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $206.32 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $245.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average is $192.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

