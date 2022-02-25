Nordson Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordson in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $221.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nordson has a 1-year low of $189.74 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

