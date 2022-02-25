DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DexCom in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $408.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $1,254,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,404 shares of company stock worth $16,424,755. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.