SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SRU.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.39.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$31.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.92. The firm has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$25.50 and a 52-week high of C$32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

