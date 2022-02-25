Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.90.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$12.90 on Wednesday. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$7.50 and a 12-month high of C$13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

