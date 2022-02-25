First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $188.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. First Republic Bank traded as low as $161.59 and last traded at $161.80, with a volume of 47288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.59.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

