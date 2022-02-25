Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 3418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Specifically, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,389 shares of company stock valued at $15,522,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Certara in the third quarter worth approximately $6,581,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 96.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Certara by 89.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 42.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 111.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,123,000 after buying an additional 607,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

