1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 1Life Healthcare traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 28565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ONEM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 323,630 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 286.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

