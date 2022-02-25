Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.36 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 2363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Specifically, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $57,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after purchasing an additional 304,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

