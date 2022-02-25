Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $140.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $140.62 and last traded at $134.59, with a volume of 106810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.55.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.30. The firm has a market cap of $259.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

