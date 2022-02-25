Investors Buy Large Volume of LivePerson Put Options (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,276 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,294% compared to the average volume of 235 put options.

Shares of LPSN opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $68.97.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,036,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 185,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. B. Riley dropped their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.23.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

