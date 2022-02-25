Base Resources’ (BSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.61) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSE. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.68) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Base Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 33.60 ($0.46).

Shares of BSE opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £194.37 million and a PE ratio of 23.57. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

