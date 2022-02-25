Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 270 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) received a GBX 270 ($3.67) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.37) price target on Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.33) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.40) price target on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price target on Barclays in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 265.13 ($3.61).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 179.40 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £30.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.69.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

