Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.50) to GBX 1,350 ($18.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,398.89 ($19.02).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,370.50 ($18.64) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82). The stock has a market cap of £13.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,358.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,405.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

