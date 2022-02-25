JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €74.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €84.19 ($95.67).

FRA HEN3 opened at €68.94 ($78.34) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a one year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €77.05.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

