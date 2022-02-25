William Blair Comments on AptarGroup, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.