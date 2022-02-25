Codiak BioSciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Codiak BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.79). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Codiak BioSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CDAK stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $27.09.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, insider Nicole Barna bought 6,781 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

