Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €49.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Feb 25th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.23 ($52.54).

Shares of FRE opened at €31.85 ($36.19) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

