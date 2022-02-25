Standard Motor Products, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Standard Motor Products in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:SMP opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $947.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth about $1,279,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

