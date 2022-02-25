E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.64) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.45) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E.On presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.26 ($13.94).

EOAN stock opened at €11.49 ($13.06) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.37. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

