KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for KBR in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

KBR stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.24 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in KBR by 9,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

