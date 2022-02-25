Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $107.48 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $84.98 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

