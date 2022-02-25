Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on Puma in a report on Monday, January 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €115.78 ($131.57).

ETR PUM opened at €83.02 ($94.34) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €96.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.82. Puma has a 52 week low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

