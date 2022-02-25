ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. ViewRay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ViewRay stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,994. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $652.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 287,145 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 372,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 260,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 212,166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 168,489 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 141,177 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
