ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. ViewRay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ViewRay stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,994. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $652.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 287,145 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 372,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 260,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 212,166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 168,489 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 141,177 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

