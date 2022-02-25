Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.94.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

