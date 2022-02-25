The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €71.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.83 ($75.94).

FME opened at €55.72 ($63.32) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a twelve month high of €71.14 ($80.84). The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

