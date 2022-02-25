Critical Review: Hut 8 Mining (HUT) and Its Rivals

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT – Get Rating) is one of 137 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hut 8 Mining to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $32.15 million $14.21 million 13.60 Hut 8 Mining Competitors $967.23 million $1.97 million 16.22

Hut 8 Mining’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hut 8 Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hut 8 Mining Competitors 710 3291 5069 96 2.50

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 232.75%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 53.91%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining 50.27% 10.22% 9.62% Hut 8 Mining Competitors -37.74% -1,517.29% -9.23%

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

