Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $39.75 and last traded at $40.61, with a volume of 61190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 426,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

